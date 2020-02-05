Grass Valley Precipitation Well Below Average

As you might expect, precipitation this season for the Grass Valley area is starting to really lag. From September to date, about 20 inches has fallen, according to the National Weather Service. That’s well-below last year’s pace, when there was over 48 inches from September through the end of February. Meteorologist Jim Mathews says the seasonal average for this period is 35 inches…

click to listen to Jim Mathews

Only five inches has been recorded since the beginning of the year. A year ago, it was over 35 inches for January and February. But Mathews says the Northern Sierra snowpack is still at over 70-percent of average…

click to listen to Jim Mathews

Meanwhile, other than perhaps some light precipitation, including snow flurries, on Sunday, Mathews says the long-range forecast still looks dry. But he reminds us that winter isn’t over yet.