Grass Valley Prepares for Fire Season

Posted: May. 30, 2019 12:34 AM PDT

Grass Valley residents are a little more at ease but still very concerned about the upcoming fire season. At a community meeting Wednesday evening about 75 people listened to the police and fire chiefs provide updates on how to prepare for, and how to respond in the event of a wildfire. Fire Chief Mark Buttron reassured attendees that Grass Valley is well protected with two fully staffed stations within the City, another in Nevada City, and multiple Nevada County Consolidated Stations and other resources surrounding the city.

Evacuation processes were a main topic of discussion.
Buttron says that predetermined evacuation routes cannot be assigned and that situational awareness is key to preparation.

Police Chief Alex Gammelgard explained law enforcement’s primary responibility during a wildfire is evacuation notification and traffic control. He also stressed the importance of being connected to the Code Red emergency notification system and to use trusted local media and official-based social media sites for accurate information.

