Grass Valley Pursuit Suspect Arrested

A Grass Valley motorcyclist who led officers on a pursuit last week has been arrested. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says the chase, involving 37-year-old Kevin Leahy and a female passenger, started on McKnight Road…

Then, six days later, Bates says the same detective spotted the pair, and pulled them over on Neal Street. He says the motorcycle had been altered with spray paint. He says a search of Leahy and the motorcycle turned up over an ounce of methamphetamine and about half an ounce of heroin. Bates says Leahy is well-known to law enforcement…

Bates says the female passenger is not being charged.