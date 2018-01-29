Grass Valley Receives Wastewater Treatment Grant

The City of Grass Valley is receiving a second grant from the State Water Resources Control Board. Just over three million dollars will go towards upgrades for the city’s waste water treatment facility and the computer system that controls processes. A previous grant for five million dollars is being used for collection system upgrades. City Manager Tim Kiser says Grass Valley residents benefit as a result of the funds.

Listen to City Manager Tim Kiser

Kiser also says that Grass Valley’s collection system is quite extensive and needs to be regularly upgraded to serve its customers.

Listen to Tim Kiser

The City Manager says that by continuing to take advantage of grants, the city hopes to minimize any future rate increases.