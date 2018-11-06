Grass Valley to Choose Two Council Members

In Grass Valley, two new city council members will be chosen. Ben Aguilar is technically an incumbent, but was appointed to the council for his first term. He says that meant being interviewed, by council members, in public, for the job…

Listen to Ben Aguilar

Hilary Hodge ran unsuccessfully for Nevada County Supervisor in June before turning her attention to the City Council. She says she likes that most Grass Valley residents are on the same page…

Listen to Hilary Hodge

And Bob Branstrom says he has enjoyed the campaign, and knocking on doors and talking to people. Now, this is a wait-and-see day for him….

Listen to Bob Branstrom

Almost all of the candidates will be having watch parties in restaurants around town. The top two vote-getters will be elected to the council. A fourth candidate, Steven Slack, who is still on the ballot, dropped out of the race just over a month ago.

