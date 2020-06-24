Grass Valley Residents to Vote on Cannabis Tax

It’s not putting the cart before the horse, it makes good business sense that Grass Valley approved a ballot measure for the November election that will establish a tax structure for cannabis businesses- even though cannabis businesses are not currently allowed in the city.

Listen to Tim Kiser

City Manager Tim Kiser presented the proposed ballot measure explaining it was modeled after Nevada City’s cannabis tax. However, a significant difference is a Potency Tax and/or a Sweetener Tax on some cannabis products. Kiser says it’s recommended by the Public Health Institute to deter products that are attractive to children.

Mayor Lisa Swarthout cut straight to the financial reality.

Listen to Lisa Swarthout

Projected revenue is estimated to be 250,000 dollars in the first year. The tax measure will be on the November 3rd ballot for Grass Valley residents to decide.