Grass Valley Salvation Army Thrift Store To Close

The Salvation Army is closing most of its thrift stores in the Sacramento region, including the one in Grass Valley. Major Ivan Wild says due to a lack of cost effectiveness, their Sacramento Adult Rehabilitation Center is consolidating with the Stockton center. Because the Sacramento center is funded by some of the sales of donated goods from the thrift stores, stores in Sacramento, Woodland, Grass Valley, and Auburn will close by around October…

click to listen to Major Wild

Wild also cites the increasing minimum wage and rising fuel and insurance costs. He says income generated from the sales of the Sacramento rehab center and thrift store buildings will be used to make improvements to the Stockton center and to support other programs and services, including in Grass Valley…

click to listen to Major Wild

Wild says the Grass Valley thrift store has around eight full and part-time employees who will be offered the first opportunities to find other jobs at Salvation Army programs. Those who don’t find jobs or prefer not to relocate will receive severance pay.