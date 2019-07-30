< Back to All News

Grass Valley Salvation Army Thrift Store To Close

Posted: Jul. 29, 2019 5:58 PM PDT

The Salvation Army is closing most of its thrift stores in the Sacramento region, including the one in Grass Valley. Major Ivan Wild says due to a lack of cost effectiveness, their Sacramento Adult Rehabilitation Center is consolidating with the Stockton center. Because the Sacramento center is funded by some of the sales of donated goods from the thrift stores, stores in Sacramento, Woodland, Grass Valley, and Auburn will close by around October…

click to listen to Major Wild

Wild also cites the increasing minimum wage and rising fuel and insurance costs. He says income generated from the sales of the Sacramento rehab center and thrift store buildings will be used to make improvements to the Stockton center and to support other programs and services, including in Grass Valley…

click to listen to Major Wild

Wild says the Grass Valley thrift store has around eight full and part-time employees who will be offered the first opportunities to find other jobs at Salvation Army programs. Those who don’t find jobs or prefer not to relocate will receive severance pay.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha