< Back to All News

Grass Valley School Bond Approved For Ballot

Posted: Feb. 1, 2018 11:59 AM PST

Although a new survey still does not indicate overwhelming support, a bond measure for the Grass Valley Elementary School District has been approved for the June ballot. After the first survey, late last year, showed 59% support, just four points above the minimum needed for passage, the District lowered the price of the bond, from 24-million dollars, to 18-point-8 million dollars. Assistant District Superintendent Brian Martinez says support, from a second survey, went up just three more points, to 62-percent. But he says the District Board still felt that was high enough to place it on the ballot. Martinez says although state law prohibits political campaigns for school districts, the public will be well-informed about the benefits…

click to listen to Brian Martinez

Martinez says several informational meetings on the bond will also be held. The assessment has been reduced from 30-dollars per 100-thousand dollars of assessed value to 24-dollars for, what the district says, is long overdue modernization of their four schools…

click to listen to Brian Martinez

The highest support in the new survey was for repairs and facilities upgrades, with lower support for new building projects.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha