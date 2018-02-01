Grass Valley School Bond Approved For Ballot

Although a new survey still does not indicate overwhelming support, a bond measure for the Grass Valley Elementary School District has been approved for the June ballot. After the first survey, late last year, showed 59% support, just four points above the minimum needed for passage, the District lowered the price of the bond, from 24-million dollars, to 18-point-8 million dollars. Assistant District Superintendent Brian Martinez says support, from a second survey, went up just three more points, to 62-percent. But he says the District Board still felt that was high enough to place it on the ballot. Martinez says although state law prohibits political campaigns for school districts, the public will be well-informed about the benefits…

Martinez says several informational meetings on the bond will also be held. The assessment has been reduced from 30-dollars per 100-thousand dollars of assessed value to 24-dollars for, what the district says, is long overdue modernization of their four schools…

The highest support in the new survey was for repairs and facilities upgrades, with lower support for new building projects.