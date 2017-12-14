< Back to All News

Grass Valley School District To Lower Bond Amount

Posted: Dec. 14, 2017 12:29 AM PST

With survey support just a few points above the minimum percentage needed for passage, the Grass Valley Elementary School District Board is taking steps to lower the amount of a critical bond measure. Assistant District Superintendent Brian Martinez says it’ll drop from $24 million to $18.8 million…

Martinez says the district will be removing less-urgent projects from the current list, with hopes of funding them, perhaps one at a time, at a later date. But he says there will still be enough to cover major repairs, modernization, and modernization of the district’s 4 schools. Meanwhile, Martinez says the district hasn’t nailed down exactly how much that will reduce the annual assessment. But it will likely be around $24, instead of $30, for every $100,000 of assessed value….

Martinez says the new survey is expected to be conducted in January. The first survey showed 59% support, with the minimum threshold of 55% needed.The district wants to place the bond measure on the June 2018 ballot.

