Grass Valley School District Touts Literacy Pgm

What happens when great preschool isn’t aligned with K-12 in a school district? To help reduce the fading student gains, the so-called Preschool through Third Grade Coherence Collaboration has been established. It brings together cross-functional teams from participating districts, statewide, to address the challenge of making the transition. Grass Valley School District Superintendent Andrew Withers says they’re working alongside with 18 other district teams, after qualifying for a state grant. His district is focusing on literacy and reading…

The Grass Valley District also implemented the three-year program during the pandemic. But Withers says it hasn’t been a significant learning disruption for children at this age…

District teams work alongside and are supported by expert thought partners in the field and California Education Partners staff. Teams are given the support that they need to plan, execute, and assess the effectiveness of real solutions to real problems that they face.