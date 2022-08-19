Grass Valley School District Welcomes Students

The second-largest school district in Nevada County welcomed back students on Wednesday. And the superintendent of the six-school Grass Valley District, Andrew Withers, is also looking forward to less COVID angst, after dealing with various restrictions and regulations, starting in the spring of 2020 and continuing through two full academic terms. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, he says any precautions that staff, parents, and students want to take are voluntary…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Withers says the district also received a lot of positive feedback during staff development days about a new web-based training program called Safe and Civil schools, which originates in Portland…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Withers says it’s also been a struggle dealing with teacher shortages, due to the stress in dealing with changing pandemic protocols. But he says they’re nearly full-staffed. Enrollment going into the new year was 16-hundred-22.