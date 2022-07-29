School Resource Officer Decision Delayed

The Grass Valley City Council has delayed a decision on giving the Grass Valley School District access to a police department resource officer, to enhance campus safety. They expect to discuss it at their next meeting this month. That also allows all five members to be present. Vice-Mayor Jan Arbuckle couldn’t attend last week’s meeting. The police department currently has an agreement for services at Silver Springs High School. District Superintendent Andrew Withers told the Council the primary need is at Lyman Gilmore Middle School…

Hilary Hodge appeared to be the only council member in opposition, calling it a “terrible idea”, as she puts it. She indicated that there’s no consistent pattern of major student misbehavior problems…

Hodge suggested it would be more effective to have additional school counsellors. But Mayor Ben Aguilar said campus safety is paramount, although it wouldn’t be the only benefit from a resource officer…

Council members Bob Branstrom and Tom Ivy also stated that the agreement is mostly a “band aid” approach to problem students, but indicated it was still worth doing.