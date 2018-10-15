GV Sears Not Affected By Bankruptcy Filing

Hundreds of Sears stores are expected to close across the country, with the bankruptcy filing. But the owner of Sears Hometown Store in Grass Valley, on Idaho Maryland Road, Allen Kratz, says they aren’t impacted by the announcement…

As for whether they’ll still keep the Sears name…

And Kratz says the future of the Sears Hometown Store looks stable for now. He says the Auburn and Placerville stores are also not affected, for similar reasons. The century-old company, that once dominated retail in America, has been trying to find ways to survive. Sears stores anchored numerous malls for decades before internet shopping drastically changed the retail arena.