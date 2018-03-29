< Back to All News

Grass Valley Season Rainfall Now Near Average

Posted: Mar. 29, 2018 12:26 AM PDT

Even if you don’t want to give credit to a so-called “March Miracle”, the seasonal rainfall total for Grass Valley has risen dramatically in the last month. According to unofficial numbers from the National Weather Service, we’re now just eight-percent below normal, or 92% of average. Weather Service meteorologist Eric Kurth says over 40 inches have now fallen, or about 15 inches in just the last month. But he says the chances we’ll hit the average, of around 44 inches, are questionable…

And since most of the March storm systems were unusually cold, Kurth says we got a lot more snow than expected…

Kurth says this was also a wetter March than a year ago, or during the rainiest winter on record for Grass Valley, when we got over 86 inches for the season. Meanwhile, the Nevada Irrigation District reports that their water storage is now at 136-percent of average.

