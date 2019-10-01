Grass Valley September Rainfall Numbers Impressive

It probably won’t surprise you to hear that the September rainfall we had has been well-above the historical average. The National Weather Service says it’s normally under an inch for most towns in the valley and foothills. In Grass Valley it’s eight-tenths of an inch. But forecaster Emily Heller says we received two-and-a-third inches this month…

click to listen to Emily Heller

A year ago, Grass Valley received only a trace. And we were nowhere near the record amount of rain, reached in 1986, which was five-point-eight inches. Meanwhile, Heller says the outlook for the rest of the fall is uncertain…

click to listen to Emily Heller

And while a number of north state areas hadn’t received measurable rain in September since 2014, Heller says the last time Grass Valley had zero precipitation was actually in 2012. And there’s no more rain in forecast at least through the weekend.