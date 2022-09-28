Grass Valley Share From Measure V Outlined

When Nevada County’s sales tax increase, Measure V on the November ballot, was first introduced, Grass Valley City Council members complained about a lack of notification and input. That included how much of the revenue might go to the city. And now a Memorandum of Understanding has been agreed to with the county. Speaking to the Board of Supervisors at the Tuesday meeting, Assistant County CEO Caleb Dardick said if the measure is approved Grass Valley would receive 13-point-6 percent of the projected annual revenue of 12-million dollars. About 900-thousand dollars would go directly to the city, with the remainder going to Supervisorial District Three…

Measure V is focused on disaster preparedness and prevention efforts, especially wildfires. And Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser told the Board they would prioritize spending on fuels reduction work. That would include around Condon Park…

Kiser says a lot of the new money would also be spent on what he called “temporary refuge areas”. He says since it would likely be chaotic for residents to try to get out of town during a natural disaster emergency at the same time, the city would like to set up safe places where large numbers of people could stay for the first one to three hours, allowing a better traffic flow.