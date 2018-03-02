Grass Valley Stabbing Suspect Pleads Guilty

A change of plea for a Grass Valley man, arrested last summer in the stabbing of his two roommates. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says 68-year-old Eugene Maravel originally pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge…

Grass Valley Police say Maravel and the two men were living in a halfway house on North School Street, where Maravel became upset when he thought the men had stolen something from him. Newell says further investigation of the mitigating circumstances determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute Maravel on the original charge…

The case had been suspended for about a month for a mental evaluation of Maravel. A judge then ruled that Maravel was competent. The victims have fully recovered.