Grass Valley Store Robbery Suspect Sentenced

Posted: Jul. 9, 2019 3:02 PM PDT

Another 18-year-old suspect in one of two T-Mobile store robberies that occurred in Grass Valley last fall has been sentenced to three years in prison. Damiya Jones, of Sacramento, had pleaded pleaded no contest to felony robbery and evasion charges, in January. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says Judge Candace Heidelberger postponed sentencing and ordered an evaluation of Jones, because of her age, also indicating, at the time, possible probation…

Newell says Jones also involved in other robberies in the Sacramento area. Darren Henderson, also from Sacramento, also pleaded no contest, last November, had a similar evaluation, and was sentenced to four years in prison. He and Jones, along with a 16-year-old boy, entered the store, wearing masks, in October. An employee said he felt a gun at his back, but no gun was recovered. They were arrested, after a brief pursuit that ended with them crashing their car into an embankment, off Highway 49…

Information on the 16-year-old boy’s case is not being released, because of his age.

