Grass Valley Street Rehab Projects Begin

Drivers in Grass Valley will need to be even more patient than normal over the next two to three weeks. Tons of heavy equipment and vehicles are involved in rehabilitation projects on various busy streets. City Engineer Bjorn Jones says to expect slowdowns and backups between 7am and 4pm Monday through Friday…

click to listen to Bjorn Jones

Jones says re-sealing work is being done between Dorsey Drive and the roundabout and on most of Mill and Bennett Streets, as well as on South Auburn Street, between the freeway and McKnight Way…

click to listen to Bjorn Jones

Jones says there is also some private utility upgrade work going on. Meanwhile, a Measure E-funded neighborhood repaving project is scheduled to begin in late July or early August that’s encompassed, in part, by South Auburn, East Main, and Chapel Streets. A repaving and water line replacement project is also coming up later this summer for Richardson Street.