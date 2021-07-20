< Back to All News

Grass Valley Suspects Arrested In Placer County Pursuit

Posted: Jul. 20, 2021 12:26 AM PDT

Two Grass Valley residents have been arrested after a high-speed pursuit that began in Lincoln. Placer County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nelson Resendes says a deputy attempted to pull them over on North Foothills Boulevard…

click to listen to Lt Resendes

Resendes says the driver, 31-year-old Lindsey Papola, eventually pulled over at the intersection of Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road. The passenger was 34-year-old Mario Rose-Berumen. A search of their car turned up a number of weapons-related items…

click to listen to Lt Resendes

The suspects were both arrested for possession of stolen property, with Papola also charged with evading a pursuing peace officer in the opposite lane of traffic.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha