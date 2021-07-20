Grass Valley Suspects Arrested In Placer County Pursuit

Two Grass Valley residents have been arrested after a high-speed pursuit that began in Lincoln. Placer County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nelson Resendes says a deputy attempted to pull them over on North Foothills Boulevard…

Resendes says the driver, 31-year-old Lindsey Papola, eventually pulled over at the intersection of Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road. The passenger was 34-year-old Mario Rose-Berumen. A search of their car turned up a number of weapons-related items…

The suspects were both arrested for possession of stolen property, with Papola also charged with evading a pursuing peace officer in the opposite lane of traffic.