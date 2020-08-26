< Back to All News

Grass Valley Tagging Suspect Arrested

Posted: Aug. 26, 2020 11:28 AM PDT

An arrest has been made regarding a tagging rampage in Grass Valley last weekend. Police Captain Steve Johnson says undercover officers were surveilling areas, Tuesday night, where the vandalism occurred. Just after midnight, he says they observed 18-year-old Nathaniel Nunez De Arco, of Nevada City, wandering in the area. The officers believed him to be the suspect, as he was still an exact match from the video surveillance. When De Arco met up with some friends at a nearby home, they talked to him…

click to listen to Captain Johnson

Johnson says De Acro has been booked on one felony vandalism charge. He says De Arco has confessed, while also revealing he was under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms. 28 businesses and one home were tagged with graffiti that included three notable wordings…

click to listen to Captain Johnson

Johnson says much of the graffiti was about six-feet wide. He says clean up and/or replacement costs will be in the tens-of-thousands of dollars.

