Grass Valley to Acquire Portions of State Owned Right-of-Ways

Posted: Jun. 16, 2020 12:03 AM PDT

Grass Valley is seeking to acquire parts of several streets that are currently under CAL TRANS jurisdiction. City Manager Tim Kiser says the relinquishment process will allow the city to better control development as the city seeks to implement traffic calming measures and increase walkability in the area under the Golden Center Free Way around Colfax Avenue and Grass Valley Charter School.

Mayor Lisa Swarthout agrees it will benefit the city to take ownership of the properties.

One of the projects is formalizing a peanut shaped roundabout to provide traffic claming in the area which is sometimes referred to as the Devil’s Triangle.

