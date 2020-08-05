Grass Valley To Close More of Mill Street

The city of Grass Valley is looking to expand on the initial success of closing Mill Street between Bank and West Main Street, and is planning to close more of Mill Street. City Manager Tim Kiser says city council has given the go ahead to begin closing Mill Street between Bank and Neal Street on Monday, August 10.

Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director, Marni Marshall, says businesses on the section of Mill that do not have the plaza type atmoshphere are excited about the new opportunity.

Both Marshall and Kiser want o remind people that even with the loss of parking on Mill Street, there is still plenty of free parking available.

The closure of Mill Street is part of the city’s response to help keep businesses active while COVID-19 restrictions are in place.