Grass Valley to Decide on Main St Traffic Proposals

Grass Valley is looking to improve traffic safety on Main Street at the intersection that includes the Holbrooke Hotel , Tofanelli’s Restaurant, and the Brett Harte. Assistant City Engineer Bjorn Jones says the traffic flow is challenging at the intersection of Church Street, where a number of incidents have been reported as a result of poor visibility as well as driver and pedestrian choices, because the intersection can be confusing with only traffic on Church Street forced to stop. A 4-way stop is a potential solution.

Listen to Bjorn Jones

A second solution includes flipping the direction of Church which is one-way from Richardson Street between the Holbrooke and Tofanelli’s Restaurant. Currently traffic comes out of a narrow alley into a congested area. Jones says traffic used to go the opposite way.

Listen to Bjorn Jones

The items are on this evening’s Grass Valley City Council agenda.

Information on submitting public comment prior to the meeting is available at the city’s web site at cityofgrassvalley.com