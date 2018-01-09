Grass Valley To Discuss Paid Parking

Did you ever realize when driving in downtown Grass Valley that you never have to pay for parking? That, however, may be about to change. The City Council is expected to approve a pilot program tonight that would charge to park in a city-owned lot at the corner of South Auburn and Neal Streets. It’s a small lot with only 33 spaces, and a kiosk would be set up as a pay station. Police Captain Steve Johnson says it’s an ideal place to start…

Listen to Steve Johnson 1

How much to charge and during what hours is yet to be determined. While almost every city has either parking lots where you have to pay, or parking meters on the streets, Johnson says Grass Valley is one of the very few that doesn’t. He says, though, that there haven’t been too many complaints about the idea…

Listen to Steve Johnson 2

When the program would go into effect also has yet to be determined, but Johnson says it would probably take a month or so to get everything set up. Tonight’s City Council meeting is at 7 o’clock at City Hall.

–gf