Grass Valley to Expand Disc Golf Course

Posted: Nov. 15, 2019 5:49 AM PST

Disc Golf entusiasts will be happy to hear that Grass Valley approved an expansion of its world class disc golf course at Condon Park. City Manager Tim Kiser presented the proposal to City Council and it was well received. The expansion is part of the master plan for Grass Valley parks. The city is working collaboratively with the Gold Country Disc Golf Association.

Kiser says the intent is to pay for the expansion of the course with grant funds, but the city does have the money if the grant falls through.

A representative for Gold Country Disc Golf Association also spoke on the benefits of the expansion… including additional clearing for fairways that would increase the number of fire breaks in the park.

