Grass Valley to Hold Public Planning Meeting

If you are a Grass Valley resident and have a vision of what the city should look like in the coming years, you are invited to present your opinions at City Hall. City staff will be holding a meeting tomorrow evening to discuss their strategic plan…

Mayor Howard Levine says it’s an opprtunity to express what you like best about Grass Valley, how to preserve it, and what areas you would like to see improved. Levine says the meeting should be rather informal…

A strategic plan is a tool that helps guide the future direction of Grass Valley over the next 15 to 20 years, and the plan, when completed, will become part of the annual budget. They hope to adopt the plan before the end of the year. The meeting is at 6pm in the council chambers. It should last a couple of hours.

