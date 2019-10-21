< Back to All News

Grass Valley to Look at Apartment Proposal

Posted: Oct. 21, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Grass Valley officials will be getting their first look at a new proposal to build an apartment complex. The proposal is for 96 units in the 400 block of Bennett Street. Grass Valley Community Development Director Tom Last says there would be four buildings, which would be either three or four stories, plus parking and landscaping on a site that is greater than five-and-a-half acres…

Listen to Tom Last 1

A variance would have to be granted for the height of the buildings. The project goes before the Development Review Committee Tuesday morning, which Last says is just a preliminary look at the developer’s idea…

proposed Bennett Street Apartments
Listen to Tom Last 2

It would then be up to the applicant to make the necessary changes and come back with a formal application. In 2007, the City Council approved a development on that property for 24 residential units in 12 buildings, but that project since has expired.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha