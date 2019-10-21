Grass Valley to Look at Apartment Proposal

Grass Valley officials will be getting their first look at a new proposal to build an apartment complex. The proposal is for 96 units in the 400 block of Bennett Street. Grass Valley Community Development Director Tom Last says there would be four buildings, which would be either three or four stories, plus parking and landscaping on a site that is greater than five-and-a-half acres…

A variance would have to be granted for the height of the buildings. The project goes before the Development Review Committee Tuesday morning, which Last says is just a preliminary look at the developer’s idea…

proposed Bennett Street Apartments

It would then be up to the applicant to make the necessary changes and come back with a formal application. In 2007, the City Council approved a development on that property for 24 residential units in 12 buildings, but that project since has expired.

