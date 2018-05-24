Grass Valley to Ramp Up Park Enforcement

The City of Grass Valley is taking steps to help police its public parks. At this week’s City Council meeting, Police Chief Alex Gammelgard and Officer Brian Blakemore presented the issue and proposed a solution. Gammelgard stated that current ordinances identify the illegal behaviors but do not provide enough clarity for officers to provide effective enforcement. Blakemore says the issue is repeat offenders with no respect for the law.*

Blakemore says the existing ordinances say violators will be removed from the park forthwith… but the problem then just moves to another park. The new proposed language bans violators from all parks for a defined period of time.*

For each repeat offense, the length of exclusion is lengthened. Council approved moving forward with the changes in the ordinances.

-Paul Haas