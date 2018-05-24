< Back to All News

Grass Valley to Ramp Up Park Enforcement

Posted: May. 24, 2018 6:56 AM PDT

The City of Grass Valley is taking steps to help police its public parks. At this week’s City Council meeting, Police Chief Alex Gammelgard and Officer Brian Blakemore presented the issue and proposed a solution. Gammelgard stated that current ordinances identify the illegal behaviors but do not provide enough clarity for officers to provide effective enforcement. Blakemore says the issue is repeat offenders with no respect for the law.*

Listen to Brian Blakemore 1

Blakemore says the existing ordinances say violators will be removed from the park forthwith… but the problem then just moves to another park. The new proposed language bans violators from all parks for a defined period of time.*

Listen to Brian Blakemore 2

For each repeat offense, the length of exclusion is lengthened. Council approved moving forward with the changes in the ordinances.

 

-Paul Haas

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha