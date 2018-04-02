< Back to All News

Grass Valley to Replace Aging Engine

The Grass Valley Fire Department will be getting a much needed fire engine to replace aging equipment. City Manager Tim Kiser, speaking for Fire Chief Mark Buttron, said the almost 20 year old engine, failed miserably during the Wind Complex fires in October.

Fortunatley, because of Measure N, the department was able purchase new engines in 2015, allowing Engine 1b to be placed on reserve- however it is still used during peak fire times or when another engine is being serviced.
Last Tuesday night, City Council approved the use of additional Measure N funds to purchase of a new Type 1 Engine with more power and utilities. The department benefits from piggy-backing on purchase agreements with larger counties in order to leverage volume discounts.

