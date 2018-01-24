Grass Valley to Vote on Sales Tax in June

The residents of Grass Valley will have the opportunity to vote on a tax to increase funding to city services and the police, and fire departments. The City Council passing an ordinance that will place the tax initiative on the ballot for the June election. Grass Valley resident, Elizabeth Poston, says the initiative is spearheaded by a grassroots community group.

Poston says the tax will benefit residents of both Grass Valley and visitors as well.

Only one concern was raised during public comment- how much will it cost to place the initiative on the ballot? City Attorney Michael Colantuono loosely estimated the cost to be less than $30,000.

If the initiative passes in June, the new one-cent sales tax will replace the existing Measure N half-cent sales tax.