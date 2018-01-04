< Back to All News

Grass Valley To Wait Out Pot Rush

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 7:07 AM PST

While it is now legal to smoke marijuana in California, there are still few places to buy pot, and still none in western Nevada County. Nevada City’s dispensary still isn’t open yet, the county Board of Supervisors will not have a new ordinance in place by March, like they had hoped, and the City of Grass Valley…is just waiting it out…

Listen to Howard Levine 1

There is a ban on all outdoor grows in the city, although state law now allows six plants inside for personal use. While a lot of state municipalities are in it for the cash, like being able to tax sales, Mayor Howard Levine says the city of Grass Valley and its residents shouldn’t think like that…

Listen to Howard Levine 2

Levine says he doesn’t see much outdoor growing in Grass Valley’s future, and limited indoor growing because the price of real estate is more expensive than in other areas.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha