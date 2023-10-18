< Back to All News

Grass Valley Transient Linked To Numerous Thefts

Posted: Oct. 18, 2023 12:31 PM PDT

A man suspected of numerous theft activities over the last four months has been arrested in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Clint Lovelady says it began with a report of a 32-year-old transient, Nikko Mrozowski, walking along Dorsey Drive, carrying a long-handled ax…

click to listen to Sgt Lovelady

Lovelady says no stolen items were found, initially…

click to listen to Sgt Lovelady

Lovelady says police were also aware that Mrozowski was wanted for stealing a check from a mailbox, and altering it with his name and increasing the amount from 500 to 950 dollars. He says officers have had a number of contacts with him in the past, related to approximately ten theft cases, including stolen vehicles. He was on pre-trial release, in addition to being on probation.

