Grass Valley Transient Linked To Numerous Thefts

A man suspected of numerous theft activities over the last four months has been arrested in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Clint Lovelady says it began with a report of a 32-year-old transient, Nikko Mrozowski, walking along Dorsey Drive, carrying a long-handled ax…

Lovelady says no stolen items were found, initially…

Lovelady says police were also aware that Mrozowski was wanted for stealing a check from a mailbox, and altering it with his name and increasing the amount from 500 to 950 dollars. He says officers have had a number of contacts with him in the past, related to approximately ten theft cases, including stolen vehicles. He was on pre-trial release, in addition to being on probation.