< Back to All News

Grass Valley Updates Parks Progress

Posted: Apr. 4, 2023 12:21 AM PDT

Grass Valley now has over 108 acres of park lands and seven developed parks. And over the last three years, a number of significant projects have been completed, in order to modernize aging facilities and in an effort to enhance the recreation experience. City Engineer Bjorn Jones said a recent presentation to the Economic Resource Council prompted a similar summary to the City Council. That includes Memorial, Condon, Minnie and Mautino Parks. Also at Scotten School, as well as Wolf Trail. Jones says the upgrades total over 15-million dollars….

click to listen to Bjorn Jones

Memorial Park, where six-point-eight million dollars in improvements have been made, was singled out by some councilmembers. Bob Branstrom says it’s changed the character of the park…

click to listen to Bob Branstrom

It also includes the replacement of the pool. Funding comes from voter-approved bonds, Measure N and Measure E. That’s also helped provide money for such things as artificial turf ball fields and new restrooms.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha