Grass Valley Updates Parks Progress

Grass Valley now has over 108 acres of park lands and seven developed parks. And over the last three years, a number of significant projects have been completed, in order to modernize aging facilities and in an effort to enhance the recreation experience. City Engineer Bjorn Jones said a recent presentation to the Economic Resource Council prompted a similar summary to the City Council. That includes Memorial, Condon, Minnie and Mautino Parks. Also at Scotten School, as well as Wolf Trail. Jones says the upgrades total over 15-million dollars….

click to listen to Bjorn Jones

Memorial Park, where six-point-eight million dollars in improvements have been made, was singled out by some councilmembers. Bob Branstrom says it’s changed the character of the park…

click to listen to Bob Branstrom

It also includes the replacement of the pool. Funding comes from voter-approved bonds, Measure N and Measure E. That’s also helped provide money for such things as artificial turf ball fields and new restrooms.