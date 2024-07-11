Grass Valley Water Conservation Now Mandatory

Grass Valley is also now mandating 20-percent water conservation for all customers.That was passed by the City Council earlier this week. City Manager Tim Kiser said that’s due to the water emergency in the Nevada Irrigation District. A portion of the South Yuba Canal and Drum Canal were rendered inoperable, earlier this year, due to a collapse of a portion of the South Yuba Canal and flow failure of the Spaulding Reservoir…

click to listen to Tim Kiser

NID’s mandate was passed in late June. And both areas have already been asking for a 20-percent voluntary conservation. The city receives raw water from NID, as also noted by Councilmember Tom Ivy…

click to listen to Tom Ivy

The mandates will stay in effect until adequate water flows resume, following repairs to the Spaulding One Powerhouse and the South Yuba Pipe. Other requirements include making repairs of the city’s water system leaks a high priority. Restaurant owners are also requested to not serve water to diners except on request. Violations could mean fines up to 500 dollars.