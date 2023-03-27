< Back to All News

N San Juan Woman And Dog Killed In DUI Crash

Posted: Mar. 27, 2023 11:13 AM PDT

A 36-year-old North San Juan woman is dead, after a suspected DUI solo vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 26-year-old Brian Fogel, also from Grass Valley, was driving Jenee Murray’s car southbound on Highway 49, north of McKnight Way at a high rate of speed…

A dog that was inside the car was also killed. Fogel had major injuries. He’s currently in custody, pending medical treatment. Bice says he has not been booked on any specific charges yet…

Bice says some of the prior DUI arrests were outside the county. California’s so-called “Watson Law” allows a second-degree murder charge, in some cases, where someone dies as a result of another’s intoxicated driving. It’s based on implied malice and the number and/or nature of prior DUI offenses. It stems from a State Supreme Court ruling from a 1979 accident.

