Grass Valley Woman Arrested For Assaulting Mother

A Grass Valley woman has been arrested for attacking her mother. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says the mother was confronted by 24-year-old Heather Lavios at Condon Park, Wednesday afternoon. He says Lavios was seeking to take her young daughter away from her mother but does not have primary legal custody….

Blakemore says the mother had significant injuries but was soon after treated and released from the hospital. He says Lavios was located later that day parked in the driveway of a home off Highway 49 and she was uncooperative during attempts to take her into custody…

Blakemore says Lavios is facing four felony charges. He also says she has an extensive history of contacts with area law enforcement, mostly related to her mental instability. That includes more assaults and vandalism, making threats, and being under the influence.