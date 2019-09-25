Grass Valley Woman Arrested For Rock Throwing

A Grass Valley woman is accused of going on a rock-throwing spree, damaging a number of area businesses and offices. Police Corporal Charles Floyd says his department responded to a report, early Tuesday, of 33-year-old Michelle Chapman throwing a rock at the Jack-in-the-Box restaurant…

click to listen to Corporal Floyd

Those other businesses and offices were Walker Office Supply, Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release, and the Humpty Dumpty restaurant. Floyd says there were no obvious signs of Chapman being under the influence or having mental problems…

click to listen to Corporal Floyd

But Floyd says Chapman has been arrested on four felony vandalism charges, with damages exceeding 400-dollars on each of those incident, plus one misdemeanor vandalism charge. Also, one misdemeanor child endangerment charge, but Floyd had no specifics on that.