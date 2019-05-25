Grass Valley Woman Arrested Prescrip Drug Scheme

A Grass Valley woman is among eight people arrested for trafficking prescription drugs in the state of Nevada. The indictment was unsealed by a Federal Grand Jury in Las Vegas. 56-year-old Alesia Sampson, who was taken into custody in Grass Valley, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Oxycodone. According to allegations in the indictment, from January of last year to May of this year the defendants conspired to possess and distribute Oxycodone, as well as Hydrocodone, with a Reno doctor. The doctor, 50-year-old Eric Math, allegedly issued prescriptions without a medical purpose and not in the course of professional practice. Federal prosecutors says Oxycodone and Hydrocodone are among the most common drugs involved in prescription opioid overdose deaths.