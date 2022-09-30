Grass Valley Woman Charged In Two Pursuits

A Grass Valley woman who led three Nevada County law enforcement agencies on two vehicle pursuits this morning is facing numerous charges. Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Sean Scales says they got involved, along with the Highway Patrol, after responding to a report of a disturbance on Tensy Lane in Grass Valley, not far from Greenhorn Road…

Scales says the pursuit began at Brunswick Road and Highway 174 and was mostly at moderate speeds, and in mostly light traffic. At one point, it went into Placer County before ending on North Meadowview Drive in Grass Valley. That’s where 34-year-old Vanessa Starkey was taken into custody…

Scales says no details were available on what prompted the ramming incident on Tensy Lane.