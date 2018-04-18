< Back to All News

Grass Valley Woman Crashes Stolen Vehicle Arrested

Posted: Apr. 18, 2018 5:35 PM PDT

A Grass Valley woman who was involved in a solo vehicle crash Tuesday evening is also in legal hot water. CHP Officer Mike Steele says she was identified as 24-year-old Jeralyn Hapgood…

Steele says Hapgood then drove up Highway 20, east of Nevada City, and then down Interstate 80 before coming back down 20 toward town. But near Steep Hill Road, she lost control and crashed into a canyon…

Steele says Hapgood was arrested at the scene.

