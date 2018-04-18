Grass Valley Woman Crashes Stolen Vehicle Arrested

A Grass Valley woman who was involved in a solo vehicle crash Tuesday evening is also in legal hot water. CHP Officer Mike Steele says she was identified as 24-year-old Jeralyn Hapgood…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Hapgood then drove up Highway 20, east of Nevada City, and then down Interstate 80 before coming back down 20 toward town. But near Steep Hill Road, she lost control and crashed into a canyon…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Hapgood was arrested at the scene.