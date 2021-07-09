Grass Valley Woman Faces DUI Injury Charges

A Grass Valley woman has been arrested on two felony charges, including drunk driving causing injury, after a two-vehicle accident in North San Juan late Wednesday afternoon. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 52-year-old Jennifer Talley was driving on Tyler Foote Road…

Steele says Talley then went into a ditch and struck a tree. Her pre-teen daughter and another unidentified male passenger had minor but visible injuries…

Steele says the speed limit is 55 miles an hour but it didn’t look like Talley was driving excessively fast. The other charge is willful harm or injury to a child. Steele didn’t know if Talley had any prior DUI arrests.