Grass Valley Woman Faces Felony DUI Charge

A Grass Valley woman was arrested after a 2-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 40-year-old Anastasia Torres was driving southbound on Rough and Ready Highway, just north of Highway 20 in a Mercedes sedan. Meanwhile, 48-year-old Christian Nasralla, also from Grass Valley, was driving northbound in a Toyota pickup..

Steele says the collision caused Nasralla to overturn in a ditch, where he had minor injuries…

Torres was not injured.