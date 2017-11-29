< Back to All News

Grass Valley Woman Faces Felony DUI Charge

Posted: Nov. 29, 2017 12:01 PM PST

A Grass Valley woman was arrested after a 2-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 40-year-old Anastasia Torres was driving southbound on Rough and Ready Highway, just north of Highway 20 in a Mercedes sedan. Meanwhile, 48-year-old Christian Nasralla, also from Grass Valley, was driving northbound in a Toyota pickup..

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the collision caused Nasralla to overturn in a ditch, where he had minor injuries…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Torres was not injured.

