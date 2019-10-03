Grass Valley Woman Facing Destructive Device Trial

A 52-year-old Grass Valley woman is now facing trial in a Nevada County courtroom regarding destructive devices found in a closet of her home. Following a preliminary hearing, a judge ruled there’s enough evidence to try Mary Dalton on the original arresting charge. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says that’s one felony for possessing an explosive device…

The devices, found in May, at the home, on Lamarque Court, were removed and safely detonated, after officers stayed on the scene for about six hours. Neighbors were told to stay inside their homes. Dalton has claimed she found at least two devices in one of her boarder’s rooms and then moved them to the closet. But Walsh is not buying that account…

Police said at the time that other arrests were possible, but no other suspects were taken into custody. Walsh says he’s not aware that the devices would be used by Dalton for any specific destructive purpose.