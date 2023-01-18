< Back to All News

Grass Valley Woman Feared Drowned

Posted: Jan. 18, 2023 12:04 PM PST

A 28-year-old Grass Valley woman is feared drowned in El Dorado County. The Auburn Office of the California Highway Patrol has been involved in the search. Public Information Officer Yvette Norman says the incident started last Friday on Highway 49 near the Confluence from the Northern Fork American River Bridge. There was high water and flooding concerns from recent storms..

Norman says the CHP officer followed the car toward the bridge where the woman got out and jumped into the river…

About three hours later, there was also a rockslide on the same stretch of the highway, which closed it again for about 11 hours. Norman says the name of the woman is not being released at this time.

