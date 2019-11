A fatal pedestrian accident to report in Nevada County. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it happened at a Highway 49 intersection north of Nevada City Sunday night…

The victim has been identified as Sandra Marra. Steele says the driver is a 45-year-old man, also from Grass Valley, who has not been charged at this time and who’s name was not available…

Steele says there is no other information available at this time regarding the circumstances.