Grass Valley Woman In Fair Condition After Crash

Posted: Aug. 5, 2020 12:33 PM PDT

More details regarding a solo vehicle accident that happened Tuesday afternoon on the Golden Center Freeway. The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Candace Reid of Grass Valley. CHP Officer Mike Steele says she was driving just east of the Banner Lava Cap overcrossing, where she went off the road…

Officer Steele

Steele says the impact nearly severed Reid’s car in two and she had to be flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries. A DUI complaint is also being sent to the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office…

Officer Steele

Reid was last reported to be in “fair” condition. Steele says the debris from the collision also caused a rear-end two-vehicle crash, which also resulted in one major injury. Traffic was snarled for over an hour.

