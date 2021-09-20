Grass Valley Woman Killed In Brunswick Rd Crash

Details have just been released regarding last Friday afternoon’s fatal accident on Brunswick Road. CHP Officer Mike Steele says the victim, 34-year-old Kimberly Lumpkins of Grass Valley, was driving her minivan southbound, just south of Brunswick Pines Road. 37-year-old Daniel Pradhan of Grass Valley was driving his SUV northbound, with 27-year-old Matthew Shannon of Lake of the Pines driving behind him in his car…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Lumpkins then collided head-on with Shannon…

click to listen to Officer Steele

No significant injuries to one passenger each in Shannon and Pradhan’s vehicles. Steele says the cause of the crash is not known at this time, but speed and DUI can be ruled out. The accident closed the road for nearly three hours.