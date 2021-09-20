< Back to All News

Grass Valley Woman Killed In Brunswick Rd Crash

Posted: Sep. 20, 2021 11:51 AM PDT

Details have just been released regarding last Friday afternoon’s fatal accident on Brunswick Road. CHP Officer Mike Steele says the victim, 34-year-old Kimberly Lumpkins of Grass Valley, was driving her minivan southbound, just south of Brunswick Pines Road. 37-year-old Daniel Pradhan of Grass Valley was driving his SUV northbound, with 27-year-old Matthew Shannon of Lake of the Pines driving behind him in his car…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Lumpkins then collided head-on with Shannon…

click to listen to Officer Steele

No significant injuries to one passenger each in Shannon and Pradhan’s vehicles. Steele says the cause of the crash is not known at this time, but speed and DUI can be ruled out. The accident closed the road for nearly three hours.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha