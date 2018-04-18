< Back to All News

Grass Valley Woman Killed In Solo Vehicle Crash

Posted: Apr. 18, 2018 11:56 AM PDT

A Grass Valley woman is dead, after a solo vehicle crash in an unincorporated area of Nevada County Tuesday evening. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 40-year-old Heather Stoddard was driving a Toyota SUV on Dog Bar Road, north of Norvin Way….

Steele says Stoddard entered a curve at a high rate of speed and lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a metal traffic sign, before going down an embankment and hitting a tree and overturning, ejecting Stoddard onto Norvin Way…

Steele didn’t have much information on the hit and run accident, other than it was believed to have involved several vehicles.

