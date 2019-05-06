< Back to All News

Grass Valley Woman Murdered In Oregon

Posted: May. 6, 2019 1:41 PM PDT

A Grass Valley woman is a murder victim in Medford, Oregon, with a man arrested. Police Lieutenant D.J Graham says officers responded to a report of a violent disturbance at a local hotel room, early Friday morning…

The woman has been identified as 23-year-old Sierra Bree Clemens. Graham says a perimeter was set up around the hotel, with a K-9 also deployed. The suspect was soon found hiding in a nearby dumpster…

Graham-Yaeger is considered to be a local transient and has also been on parole for burglary and being a felon in possession of a weapon,out of Jackson County. Graham says an autopsy regarding the cause of death will be conducted sometime this week. No other information is being released at this time, including a motive and the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

